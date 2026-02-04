Goa's popular Shigmo Festival returns with dates and itinerary in March

Srushti Kulkarni
Shigmo or Shigmotsav is Goa's premier spring festival, scheduled to take place from March 5 to 18, celebrates the arrival of the new season and the return of warriors from the battlefield.
The Goa Department of Tourism has confirmed that the festivities will span 19 centres across the state, featuring the iconic float parades commencing at 4 pm and traditional folk performances.
Beggining at Ponda, the festival moves through Calangute, Panaji, Mapusa, Mandrem, Bicholim, Sanquelim, Shiroda, Sanguem, Dharbandora, Cuncolim, Margao, Porvorim, Vasco, Valpoi, Curchorem, Quepem, Canacona and Pernem.
The Floats will boast decorated trailers depicting scenes from Hindu mythology, such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Expect to see authentic Goan performances like Ghode Modni, Fugdi and Gopa.