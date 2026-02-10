A guide to prepare yourself for a long-distance road trip

The fun of doing a road trip doesn’t begin when you hit the road or reach your destination. It begins way ahead of time- during the planning stage, the preparation stage, the deviation from the route and completing the journey with heart full of memories. If you are planning on a road trip, then here are some necessary preparations that you have to undertake to ensure a smooth ride.

Plan your trip: Remember road trip takes time since the distance that can be covered quickly via train or plane, takes longer when travelled by a car. Ideally, try to align your road trips with longer weekend holidays and throw in a few leaves to make it a healthy 7-10 days of ride. Sit with a map and chalk out the destinations you want to see, check their practical travel time, how frequently you will have to make a stop and where, what are the food, accommodation and refueling options along the road etc.

Set a budget: Set aside a healthy budget for the trip. Remember most of it will be drained in accommodation and refueling. If you are travelling in a large group then the budget also gets divided between the travelling members.

Get your car serviced: You cannot just decide to go on a road trip and leave with your car the next day. The car has to be serviced before the trip so that it is road trip ready. Checking the car tyre, filling up the fuel tanks, examining the engine are basic vehicle check-ups that are mandatory.

Keep your necessary documents ready: This includes not only your car documents and license but also your identity papers. Depending on where you are going – cross State or International boundaries, having all papers in place is definitely required.

Medical Kit: Always make room for an emergency medical kit with basic medicines and important phone numbers to reach out to, in dire necessities.

Pre-book accommodations: Always verify your accommodations booking from the website, genuine reviews or word of mouth. Have them pre-booked so that you face no untoward cancellations or challenges on the road.

Plan a playlist: One of the most exciting parts of a road trip is to have a variety of songs on your playlist. Apart from talking, there are moments when silence takes over and the tunes of the songs fill in the gaps. For those special moments when you admire the scenic beauty and let the music add the BG score, having a great travel playlist, is a must.