New York Botanical Garden’s annual Orchid Show is back and how!

Srushti Kulkarni
New York City's annual spring attraction Botanical Garden’s Orchid Show has returned, turning the conservatory into a vibrant NYC-themed floral installation.
At The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle, orchids collide with concrete in a dazzling reimagining of the Big Apple, from stoops and slice shops to the subway itself.
On till April 26, this botanical event offers a fusion of nature and cityscape artistry in the Enid A Haupt Conservatory and a chance to experience New York transformed by thousands of flowers.
The 23rd edition of the exhibition at the New York Botanical Garden is done by Mr Flower Fantastic, a masked multidisciplinary artist known for blending floristry with pop culture and street art.
Scenes depict subway cars, news stands, car wash, laundromats and pizza shops with vibrant, floral landscape twist. Starting March 21, on select evenings, the event will feature live music, DJs and a bar.