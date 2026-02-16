Dubai launches driverless taxis around key tourist areas

Srushti Kulkarni
Dubai has launched RT6 driverless taxis, bringing autonomous rides to key tourist areas. It’s part of the city’s aggressive push to make 25 percent of all transportation trips autonomous by 2030.
Developed by Baidu Apollo Go, the RT6 is a 6th-generation autonomous vehicle. It’s packed with over 40 sensors, including high-precision LiDAR, radar and cameras for a 360-degree view.
The service was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, who took a driverless ride to the World Governments Summit to prove the tech is ready for live traffic.
The initial rollout focuses on high-traffic and tourist-heavy zones, specifically Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim and Dubai Silicon Oasis. One will be able to book these rides through the Uber app.