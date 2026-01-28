This is the first European airline to offer free internet to passengers on board

Srushti Kulkarni
Facilities of free WiFi
Throughout their flight, passengers can email, browse the internet, listen to music, play games or stream movies and TV series. KLM is fulfilling a frequently requested feature by its customers.
On what routes is WiFi available?
KLM is rolling out free WiFi in phases across most of the aircraft used for its European routes. Half of the European fleet is already equipped with free internet service.
Who can access?
KLM’s European fleet does not feature in-seat entertainment screens. By offering complimentary internet, KLM aims to enhance passenger comfort. After logging in or registering as a Flying Blue member, passengers can enjoy unlimited internet access during their flight.
Future plans
In the coming years, WiFi will be available on all Embraer 195-E2 and a portion of the B737-800 aircraft. Since August last year, KLM has added 12 new A321neo aircraft to its fleet.