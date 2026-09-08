5 vernacular Andhra motifs that define the architecture of Bhogapuram Airport

Srushti Kulkarni
The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram (serving Visakhapatnam) is designed as a physical storytelling canvas celebrating coastal Andhra's identity, maritime legacy and regional craft heritage.
The roofline mimics the undulating waves of the Bay of Bengal, paying homage to Vizag's ancient seafaring trade routes. Sweeping, continuous ceiling spans mimic sea currents and traditional Catamaran hulls, directing passenger movement naturally through departure zones.
Drawing inspiration from Andhra’s rich textile heritage, including Machilipatnam Kalamkari block prints and Uppada Jamdani weaves. Spot custom perforated metal panels, acoustic ceiling baffles and back-lit screens patterned with botanical, avian and geometric motifs.
The airport incorporates Muggulu — the daily floor art etched at the thresholds of Andhra homes as a symbol of welcome and prosperity. Find intricate geometric stone and terrazzo floor inlays in transition zones and gate entryways that visually anchor waiting areas.
It also celebrates Andhra’s famous wooden toy-making tradition from nearby Etikoppaka, renowned for its lacquer work and organic turned-wood shapes. Large-scale suspended light fixtures and sculptural art installations are reimagined into modern geometric art forms.
It adapts the spatial sequence of traditional Mandapams (pillared halls) and Thotti Mane (courtyard homes) to modern passenger handling. Central indoor courtyards feature native coastal flora, stone-textured pillars and open skylights that bring natural ventilation and light.