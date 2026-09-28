Inside SkyDome Jaipur: India’s first permanent 360° immersive venue

Srushti Kulkarni
SkyDome is India’s first and largest permanent immersive event dome, located in Jaipur’s high-end Kukas hospitality corridor and scheduled to launch in late October 2026. The mega-structure introduces a whole new category of experiential entertainment and event infrastructure to India.
SkyDome is engineered to replace traditional static stages and screens with an all-encompassing visual canvas of 60 meters in diameter, standing 21 meters tall. The 360-degree projection powered by 17 Christie 50,000-lumen laser projectors that can be mapped onto both the interior and the exterior.
The dome comes with a permanent, production-ready system so sound, lighting and visual media sync directly with the physical structure. It is designed to blend indoor dome spaces with adjoining outdoor lawns for massive scale gatherings to meet India's booming experiential event demand.
SkyDome is an air-supported structure held up by internal air pressure and eliminates interior pillars giving the interior screen a 100 percent unobstructed view. SkyDome offers built-in AI concept visualization software to meet India's booming experiential event demand.