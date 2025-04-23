Self-care: 5 interesting ways to pamper yourself

sakshisuresh.k
Treat yourself
Don’t hesitate to treat yourself, either cook your favourite dish or order from that fancy spot you’ve been eyeing. Pair it with a glass of wine or a decadent dessert, because you absolutely deserve it.
DIY skincare
For many, skincare is a form of self-love and a way to feel good. If you enjoy indulging in DIY skincare rituals, embrace what makes you feel your best.
Get a massage
After a long, stressful day, nothing beats a quick salon session or a relaxing at-home treatment — go ahead, you’ve earned it.
Go creative
Take this moment to journal your thoughts or practice gratitude if writing’s your thing. Otherwise, unwind with drawing, painting, or any creative activity you love.
Connect with loved ones
Text that one friend you vibe with or call your cousins sometimes, a good chat is all the therapy you need.