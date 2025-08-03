International Friendship Day 2025: 5 must-watch series to watch with your friends

If you're looking for some fun and laughter in turbulent times (as it often is), Derry Girls is your go-to comfort show. This British-produced period teen sitcom set in Derry, Northern Ireland explores the teenage lives of Erin Quinn, her cousin Orla, their friends Clare and Michelle and Michelle's English cousin James. It's not just their antics, but also their Northern Irish accents, which add to the show's flavour!