International Friendship Day 2025: 5 must-watch series to watch with your friends

Upper East Siders and beyond! You cannot miss out on a rerun of Gossip Girls this Friendship day. From Serena van der Woodsen's scandals and Lily van der Woodsen's wardrobe to Chuck Bass and Blake's constant scheming and plotting, it's the kind of drama you just can't turn away from.
My Brilliant Friend is a Neapolitan and Italian-language coming-of-age drama television series, an adaptation of the literary work of Elena Ferrante that many consider criminally underrated. Elena explored friendship without simply raving about it. The series portrays how complicated, even brutal those bonds can be, yet so necessary.
Who relates to the struggles of working moms better than Working Moms?This Canadian television comedy-drama sitcom features the lives of five moms who are trying their best to navigate family and motherhood in Toronto, all while trying to find their identities outside of that.
If you're looking for some fun and laughter in turbulent times (as it often is), Derry Girls is your go-to comfort show. This British-produced period teen sitcom set in Derry, Northern Ireland explores the teenage lives of Erin Quinn, her cousin Orla, their friends Clare and Michelle and Michelle's English cousin James. It's not just their antics, but also their Northern Irish accents, which add to the show's flavour!
Seinfeld resolves around the lives of Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer in Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City. It's fun, satirical and is constantly breaking the fourth wall. Their friend circle is tight-knit but the series aims for a darker, more cynical humour.