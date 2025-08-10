4 things to do when you spot a snake indoors

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Spotting snakes indoor may be common during the rainy season since they're seeking shelter, but fret not! Try to stay calm and still instead of trying to chase them out right away (or searching up whether their presence in your house indicate bad omen)!
Making sudden movements or running after them can make them defensive. They may be more likely to attack in response.
Move pets and children out of the room immediately. Turn off fans or anything that could startle the snake.
Close all nooks and crannies from where the snake may have entered the house.
Keep your distance at least 6–8 feet away. It doesn't matter how big or small the creature is.
Do not try to touch, catch or kill it. Even non-venomous snakes can bite in defence.
Call local or wildlife rescue authorities as soon as you can. Ensure that the snake doesn't escape. If it is safe to contain it, do so. Place towels and clothes around it and close the windows, doors and seal any open spaces in the room where the snake is present.
Don't try to identify the snake. Leave that to the professionals.