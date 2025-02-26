Shivratri Special: The 12 sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva

Ramanathaswamy Jyotirlinga, Tamil Nadu

This temple is famous because of its association with Ramayana, where Lord Rama is believed to have worshipped Shiva at this site to atone for the sin of killing Ravana, a Brahmin. The site is also famous for the legend of Agni Theertham, a sacred fire believed to have been lit by Lord Rama which was lit for centuries.