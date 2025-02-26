Shivratri Special: The 12 sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva

Ujjainee Roy
Somnath Jyotirlinga, Gujarat
Believed to be the first naturally formed ‘jyotilinga’, this site is considered a true pilgrimage. The legend has it that the temple was originally built by the Moon God himself in gold.
Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, Andhra Pradesh
Also considered a Shakti Peetha (a sacred site associated with Goddess Parvati), this site is often referred to as the 'Kailash of the South' due to its immense religious importance. It is one of the few places where both Shiva (as Jyotirlinga) and Parvati (as Shakti) are worshipped together.
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh
The lingam in Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Ujjain is believed to be self-manifested and is called Swayambhu. It's the only Jyotirlinga that faces south, which is known as ‘dakshinamukhi’. The southward orientation symbolises Lord Shiva as the master of death.
Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh
The temple is mentioned in sacred Hindu texts like the Vedas and Puranas. The island of Omkareshwar has a total of 6 pilgrimages and 33 deities and a symbolic manifestation of 'Om' formed by the curves of Narmada makes the site more sacred.
Kedarnath Jyotirlinga, Uttarakhand
According to legend, the Pandavas built the temple to atone for killing their blood relatives and it’s believed that Lord Shiva resides here in the form of a lingam. Geologists say the temple survived being buried in ice for 400 years during the Little Ice Age.
Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra
On the peak of the Sahyadri hills, it is said that Shiva assumed the form of 'Bhima Shankara' at the behest of the gods, and the sweat that spilt from his body after the battle is said to have formed the Bhimarathi river.
Kashi Vishwanath, Uttar Pradesh
According to the legend, it was at this place that Shiva manifested as an infinite column of light in front of Brahma and Vishnu when they had an argument about their supremacy.
Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra
The linga in the temple has three faces, representing Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. The temple plays a key role in the Kumbh Mela festival, which is celebrated on the banks of the Godavari River.
Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga, Jharkhand
In this temple, Vaidyanath is worshipped as a Jyotirlingam as well as a Shaktipeetham (shrines of Shiva's wife, Goddess Shakti). According to Shiva Purana, the holy temple signifies the divine unity of Shiva and Shakti; thus, it is considered very auspicious for Hindu marriages.
Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Gujarat
It’s widely believed that this Jyotirlinga has the power to protect beholders and worshippers from all kinds of poisons, especially snake poisons. It is also said that those who meditate upon Nageshwar with a pure mind obtain freedom from all physical and spiritual poisons.
Ramanathaswamy Jyotirlinga, Tamil Nadu
This temple is famous because of its association with Ramayana, where Lord Rama is believed to have worshipped Shiva at this site to atone for the sin of killing Ravana, a Brahmin. The site is also famous for the legend of Agni Theertham, a sacred fire believed to have been lit by Lord Rama which was lit for centuries.
Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra
This temple, located near the UNESCO-listed Ellora Caves is believed to have been built in the 13th century but was destroyed and rebuilt multiple times. The current form of the temple was built in the 18th century by Queen Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore. It's home to the 12th and last Jyotirlinga on earth.