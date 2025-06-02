Here are 4 common types of Instagram femininity aesthetics

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Wellness femme
This femininity is rooted in healing through movement, discipline, and holistic wellness. Whether it’s Pilates at sunrise, sober curiosity, cold plunges, therapy, or weightlifting, this identity values becoming one’s "highest self."
Soft girl
The Soft girl or healing femme archetype blends feminist values with gentle resistance. Think pastel outfits, therapy-speak, journaling, plants, and crying in public without shame. It reflects the rise of trauma-informed activism, embracing “rest as resistance” and rejecting hustle culture. It's feminist, but rooted in restoration.
Hyper-femininity
This category includes the "hot pink, heels, and hair extensions" aesthetic, drawing inspiration from Barbie, and pop icons like Paris Hilton or Nicki Minaj.
Originally seen as superficial or regressive, this look now says: “Yes, I wear makeup and love fashion and I can still be smart, self-aware, and successful.” It's campy, loud, and sometimes satirical.
Tradwife aesthetic
The Tradwife (short for traditional wife) aesthetic idealises 1950s-style femininity. Picture them baking, dressing modestly, and serving one’s husband. Often linked with conservative or religious values, tradwives reject modern feminism and champion a return to ‘simpler times’ where women’s roles were clearly defined.