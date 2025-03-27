5 top newly discovered deep-sea creatures

Team Indulge
Dulcibella camanchaca: A predatory amphipod crustacean living at depths
of up to 8,000 meters, found in 2024 at Atacama Trench, near Chile
Devil Fish: Rare footage of the Black Seadevil also known as Devil Fish,
which is typically found 6,000 feet deep in the ocean at Tenerife, Spain in
2025.
New Bioluminescent Sea Slug: Researchers identified Bathydevius
caudactylus, a bioluminescent sea slug found deep in Monterey Bay IN
2025. This species has a unique blend of characteristics, including a
specialized swimming hood that aids in capturing prey.
Oarfish: A rare and enigmatic creature that has long captivated human imagination. Native to deep ocean waters, oarfish are seldom seen near the surface of California coast in 2025.
Oarfish: A rare and enigmatic creature that has long captivated human imagination. Native to deep ocean waters, oarfish are seldom seen near the surface of California coast in 2025.