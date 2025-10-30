Halloween 2025: 5 spooky facts you need to know

Ujjainee Roy

Jack-o’-Lantern Origins

Jack-o’-lanterns were first carved from turnips in Ireland before pumpkins became the favorite.

Fear of Halloween

The phobia of the Halloween festival (not the movie) is called Samhainophobia, named after the ancient Celtic festival.

Where It Began

Halloween traces its roots to Ireland’s Samhain, marking the end of the harvest season.

A Magician’s Final Trick

Harry Houdini, the world-famous magician, died on Halloween in 1926.

Bats and Myths

Bats became linked to Halloween because bonfires during Samhain attracted insects and the bats that fed on them