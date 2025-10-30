Halloween 2025: 5 spooky facts you need to know

Ujjainee Roy
Jack-o’-Lantern Origins
Jack-o’-lanterns were first carved from turnips in Ireland before pumpkins became the favorite.
Fear of Halloween
The phobia of the Halloween festival (not the movie) is called Samhainophobia, named after the ancient Celtic festival.
Where It Began
Halloween traces its roots to Ireland’s Samhain, marking the end of the harvest season.
A Magician’s Final Trick
Harry Houdini, the world-famous magician, died on Halloween in 1926.
Bats and Myths
Bats became linked to Halloween because bonfires during Samhain attracted insects and the bats that fed on them