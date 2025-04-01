Are the lizards freaking you out? Here is a list of home remedies that will drive them away

Dharitri Ganguly
Eggshells
Lizards can’t stand the smell of eggs. The next time you buy eggs, don’t throw away the shells. Wipe the shells clean and strew them in places frequented by lizards, especially near the doors and windows. Note: Remove the eggshells the next day to maintain hygiene.
Decreased room temperature
Lizards can’t thrive in a chilly environment, which makes them a menace during Indian summers. So, turn on that AC or bring down your house’s temperature to 22 degree C or below. Doing this can drive them away as they cannot regulate their body temperature according to the environment.
Garlic and onions
Another thing that lizards despise is the pungent smell of garlic and onion. Keep a few cloves of raw garlic, whole or smashed, or onion slices in various corners of your home. Over time, the odour will shoo away the lizards. If you want to avoid leaving pieces of garlic and onions lying around, you can also mix their juices with water and spray it around the house.
Spices
Another option that attacks a lizard’s senses is the smell of peppercorns and chillies. Here’s how to get rid of lizards with spices: mix some pepper or chilli powder in water and spray them in the areas frequented by lizards. If this is not feasible, you can hang dried chillies instead.
Coffee powder
Lizards have an aversion towards the strong aroma of coffee too. Just like the spices, you can mix coffee powder in water and spray it in places you spot them often. You can also sprinkle only freshly grounded coffee powder.
Naphthalene balls
Naphthalene balls always work great for pests and insects. Placing these pungent-smelling balls in corners at home will drive out lizards as they dislike chemicals. But you really have to be extra careful with this one if you have children or pets at home.
Cold water
Those who do not want to use the smelly remedies or are against the use of chemicals can use ice cold water as your weapon. If you splash ice-cold water on them, it will make them immobile. You can then pick it up and leave it out.