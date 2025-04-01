Are the lizards freaking you out? Here is a list of home remedies that will drive them away

Garlic and onions

Another thing that lizards despise is the pungent smell of garlic and onion. Keep a few cloves of raw garlic, whole or smashed, or onion slices in various corners of your home. Over time, the odour will shoo away the lizards. If you want to avoid leaving pieces of garlic and onions lying around, you can also mix their juices with water and spray it around the house.