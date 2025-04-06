Birth anniversary of Suchitra Sen: Five things you probably didn't know about her

Suchitra was known for her tough personality. In the late 50s, once Uttam Kumar kept her waiting on the sets of Harano Sur of which he was also the producer. She did not like that and demanded her name be put first in the film casting and posters when the trend was the other way round. Again, when Uttam Kumar chose films bypassing her in favour of others, she dumped him and went to Bombay to work with stars like Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar as a result of which the release of Saptapadi, another Uttam Kumar production, was delayed by three years.