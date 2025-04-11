National Pet Day: Celebs pose with their furry babies

Dharitri Ganguly
Veer Pahariya
Veer Pahariya is a proud pet parent to a big boy Golden Retriever. His bond with his pet reminds us that pets have a unique way of bringing magic into our lives.
Diana Penty
Diana Penty is a parent to a four-legged furry friend named Victoria. Calling Victoria her ‘happy place,’ Diana has often opened up about the special bond they share, stating that she looks forward to being home to hug her at the end of the day.
Khushi Kapoor
Not one, not two, but Khushi Kapoor is a proud parent to a trio of fur babies – Mochi, Panda, and Saitama. With playful companions, it’s no surprise that her home is always filled with laughter and joy.
Saiee Manjrekar
Saiee Manjrekar has found a happy companion in a Persian cat, showing how pets become an inseparable part of the family.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur shares her love with two cats, Kitcat and Karamchand, who light up her life with their playfulness and mischief.
Sooraj Pancholi
Sooraj Pancholi is a proud dad to a big boy named ‘Drago,’ and often shares snippets that reflect the bond they share.
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma recently joined the pet-parent league by adopting a black American Pitbull named 'Prime'. The actor has even shared adorable moments with his new companion on social media!
Alaya F
Alaya F extends her love and affection to a fluffy pup named ‘Magic Jr. Floof.’ Just not the name is adorable, the bundle of joy is sure to melt hearts!
Radhikka Madan
Radhikka Madan is a proud mum to an adorable fur ball and has often showcased her love for it on social media. She once laughingly mentioned that the only way to keep up with its energy is with a good cup of coffee!
Avinash Tiwary
Avinash Tiwary is a proud parent to a fluffy cat. Often, the actor shares glimpses of his joyful bond with his four-legged friend on social media, leaving us gushing.
Pavail Gulatie
Pavail Gulatie is a happy dad to a grey kitty. For him, nothing beats the happy moments with the little ball of fur.