National Pet Day: Celebs pose with their furry babies

Dharitri Ganguly

Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya is a proud pet parent to a big boy Golden Retriever. His bond with his pet reminds us that pets have a unique way of bringing magic into our lives.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty is a parent to a four-legged furry friend named Victoria. Calling Victoria her ‘happy place,’ Diana has often opened up about the special bond they share, stating that she looks forward to being home to hug her at the end of the day.

Khushi Kapoor

Not one, not two, but Khushi Kapoor is a proud parent to a trio of fur babies – Mochi, Panda, and Saitama. With playful companions, it’s no surprise that her home is always filled with laughter and joy.

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar has found a happy companion in a Persian cat, showing how pets become an inseparable part of the family.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur shares her love with two cats, Kitcat and Karamchand, who light up her life with their playfulness and mischief.

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi is a proud dad to a big boy named ‘Drago,’ and often shares snippets that reflect the bond they share.

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma recently joined the pet-parent league by adopting a black American Pitbull named 'Prime'. The actor has even shared adorable moments with his new companion on social media!

Alaya F

Alaya F extends her love and affection to a fluffy pup named ‘Magic Jr. Floof.’ Just not the name is adorable, the bundle of joy is sure to melt hearts!

Radhikka Madan

Radhikka Madan is a proud mum to an adorable fur ball and has often showcased her love for it on social media. She once laughingly mentioned that the only way to keep up with its energy is with a good cup of coffee!

Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary is a proud parent to a fluffy cat. Often, the actor shares glimpses of his joyful bond with his four-legged friend on social media, leaving us gushing.

Pavail Gulatie

Pavail Gulatie is a happy dad to a grey kitty. For him, nothing beats the happy moments with the little ball of fur.

