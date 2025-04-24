How to know your supermarket is not following food safety regulations?

We all have a go-to kirana or supermarket—but how safe is the food you’re picking off those shelves? In India, food safety laws fall under the purview of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which outlines strict rules for hygiene, storage, and packaging. But not every shop follows the book. Here are 4 red flags to watch out for. Because what you don’t see on the shelves could impact your health.