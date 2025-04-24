How to know your supermarket is not following food safety regulations?

Atreyee Poddar
We all have a go-to kirana or supermarket—but how safe is the food you’re picking off those shelves? In India, food safety laws fall under the purview of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which outlines strict rules for hygiene, storage, and packaging. But not every shop follows the book. Here are 4 red flags to watch out for. Because what you don’t see on the shelves could impact your health.
1. Every food business in India is required to have an FSSAI license—and the number should be visible on all packaged products, from biscuits to pickles. If you see loose products (like oil or flour) packed in unlabelled plastic packets, or branded products without a clear license number, that's a violation.
2. In India’s heat, improper refrigeration is a big health hazard. Unsafe temperature zones lead to bacterial growth—especially dangerous in perishable items like paneer, curd, or seafood. Check for:
Melted ice or puddles near freezer sections.
Meat, dairy, and frozen foods kept at room temperature.
Freezers that are overloaded or constantly left open.
3. Loose dals, rice, or masalas often get repacked in-house—but legally, even those must carry a packing date, expiry date, FSSAI license, and source details. If your store is selling 'house-packed' goods with no labels or just a handwritten price tag, that’s a major food safety risk.
4. Visible hygiene lapses to look out for:
Staff not wearing gloves or hair nets while handling open food.
Open bins or sacks left uncovered.
Dust, pests, or dampness near storage racks (especially in grain or flour sections).
Expired products still on shelves or discounted without a clear reason.
Even small lapses—like using dirty weighing scales or reused plastic covers—can point to bigger violations.
Trust your instincts. If something looks off, it probably is. Report suspicious practices to the FSSAI Food Safety Helpline (1800 112 100) or raise a complaint via the Food Safety Connect app.