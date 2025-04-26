‘Cozymaxxing’ in summer is the chill vibe you didn’t know you needed

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Go for light and airy fabrics
Cozymaxxing in summer is all about embracing comfort without the heat—think light, airy, and mood-lifting rather than warm and fuzzy. Here's how to cozymaxx without melting.
Create a space near a window or a cool spot
Start by creating a cozy corner near a cooler or close to a window. Set up plants, succulents, and a comfy seat, like a beanbag, couch, or rocking chair. Add light throws or muslin blankets for comfort, and layer cushions in summary tones—pastels, lemon yellow, ocean blue, or soft terracotta.
Enjoy the scent of diffusers
Swap your candles for diffusers with refreshing citrus or floral scents. To enhance the ambience, decorate the space with dreamy posters, inspiring quotes, Polaroids, and fairy lights at night.
Warm, ambient lighting in the evening
Soft ambient lighting, like warm fairy lights or salt lamps, creates cozy vibes without adding heat. You can also enhance your corner with seasonal elements such as shells, dried flowers, or rattan baskets to add a touch of nature.
Read a book
Leave all distractions aside—this means no tablets, phones, or laptops. Binge-watching series doesn't count as winding down. Instead, pick up a book or magazine to read.
Play some calm music
Or you could listen to soft music like lo-fi beats, ambient sounds, or acoustic tunes to set a calming mood. The goal is not to consume but to soothe your nervous system.
Have an iced beverage
This space is perfect for clearing your head and journaling. Enjoy an iced drink, like matcha or coffee, or opt for a non-caffeinated smoothie if you prefer and enjoy!