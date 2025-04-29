This artisanal pizza haven opens its newest outlet in Thane

Subhadrika Sen
Step inside this outlet for authentic sourdough Neapolitan pizza made with 48-hour fermented crust and fresh and locally sourced ingredients, which will make you come back for more.
Enjoy watching your pizza being made through their open kitchen or indulge in making –your-own-pizza.
Apart from their signature Pizza No. 3 made with Fior di Latte mozzarella, pitted Greek Kalamata olives, capers, and EVOO, they also offer Jain and vegan pizzas.
You also have items like Panuozzo sandwiches, Tiramisu, gelatos, coolers and more to choose from.
If you are craving for pizza, then head over to Si Nonna’s from 12 pm – 12 am at Hiranandani Estate, Thane.