World Dance Day: 5 Bollywood celebs who groove the best

Ujjainee Roy
Madhuri Dixit
The OG 'Dancing Queen' Madhuri Dixit strengthened her footing in Bollywood through her dance moves. Iconic songs like "Ek Do Teen," "Dola Re Dola," and "Tamma Tamma Again" made her a household name and her dance sequences in newer films like "Kalank" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" also left a mark.
Best known for his breakdancing skills and flawless footwork, Hrithik has impressed fans worldwide with his versatile moves, be it in Dhoom 2 or Kites.
From a learner to a pro, Katrina's transformation from a learner to a pro has been nothing short of jaw-dropping. The actor has stunned audiences with her moves in songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, Kaala Chashma, Kamli and Chikni Chameli.
Tiger Shroff: A talented martial artist and dancer, Tiger Shroff is known for his breathtaking dance moves and stunts. His performances in songs like "O Saathi," "Beach Please," and "The Jawaani Song" show his versatility and dedication to dance.
Shahid Kapoor got his start in Bollywood as a backup dancer and has received extensive training with Shiamak Davar, a renowned Bollywood choreographer. He is best known for his energetic performances and his natural talent and energy.