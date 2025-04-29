World Dance Day: 5 Bollywood celebs who groove the best

Madhuri Dixit

The OG 'Dancing Queen' Madhuri Dixit strengthened her footing in Bollywood through her dance moves. Iconic songs like "Ek Do Teen," "Dola Re Dola," and "Tamma Tamma Again" made her a household name and her dance sequences in newer films like "Kalank" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" also left a mark.