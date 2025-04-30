5 quotes of the Dalai Lama which keep us positive

One simple truth remains: Every human being, each and every one of us, wishes not to suffer and only wants to be happy. If we recognise our shared humanity, recalling that the welfare of one depends on the welfare of all, I truly believe we can find a peaceful resolution to even the most intractable conflicts. But to do so requires a willingness to enter into dialogue and negotiation. I therefore appeal for concerted efforts to create a more compassionate, peaceful world free from violence.