5 quotes of the Dalai Lama which keep us positive

Dharitri Ganguly
One simple truth remains: Every human being, each and every one of us, wishes not to suffer and only wants to be happy. If we recognise our shared humanity, recalling that the welfare of one depends on the welfare of all, I truly believe we can find a peaceful resolution to even the most intractable conflicts. But to do so requires a willingness to enter into dialogue and negotiation. I therefore appeal for concerted efforts to create a more compassionate, peaceful world free from violence.
Even more important than the warmth and affection we receive, is the warmth and affection we give. It is by giving warmth and affection, by having a genuine sense of concern for others, in other words through compassion, that we gain the conditions for genuine happiness.
As human beings we share a common wish to be happy ad free from pain. We are social animals who depend on others to survive. Therefore, as I often say, we should work for the benefit of others. If we cannot help them, we should at least make sur we do no harm. I have found that helping other is the best way of ensuring happiness and calm for ourselves.
Hope allows us to envision a better future, and it brings with it a positive energy, which is crucial for our motivation. With hope, we can have the courage to care and the courage to act. In any case, giving up is not an option we have with respect to the climate crisis.
If you can at least be warm hearted you'll reap great benefits. You'll have friends; your children will grow up to be kind people, which is the proper way to build a happier society and a happy life.