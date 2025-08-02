Five hauntings from Indian hills that never leave the memory

Subhadrika Sen
From a headless boy’s body to uncanny shadows in the corridors, and a forest that gives creepy feeling, Dow Hill in Kurseong is said to have it all.
Locals say tantric rituals used to be practiced in the Mukteshwar hills, and the ritual sounds can still be heard.
Many still believe that the tribal leader Karinthandan makes the tree and the chain grow where his soul is held captive in Lakkidi Chain Tree, Wayanad.
The tragedy of the Lambi Dhar mines in Mussorie is still remembered by the locals …and the victims!
From cemetery to forests and moving lights without a source, the British-era legends still whisper in Kasauli.