Five unmissable underwater museums of the world

Subhadrika Sen

The Museo Subacuatico de Arte (MUSA) in Mexico comprises 500+ sculptures that promote awareness about coral reefs.  

The underwater Military Museum in Aqaba Jordan gives you a quick glimpse of decommissioned military vehicles and tanks, making it a hotspot for military tourism.

Under a glass dome on the Yangtze River in China lie carvings from the Tang Dynasty and a well-preserved hydrological station in the Baiheliang Underwater Museum.

Cherish underwater sculptures at the Nesodden Underwater Sculpture Park in Oslofjord, Norway.

A cemetery and a reef! Inspired by the Lost City of Atlantis the Neptune Memorial Reef at Miami, USA is a must-visit.

