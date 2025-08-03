5 easy ways to make your rental flat look designer-level luxe

Suchismita Maity
Instant kitchen upgrade alert! Use peel-and-stick tiles to fake a designer backsplash no grout, no damage, and just glam. You can use it behind your stoves, bathroom sinks, or coffee corners.
Your lighting in flay will give instant luxe vibes. No hardwiring needed. Just opt for plug-in wall lights with sleek finishes (brass is chef’s kiss). Its best for use near bedside nooks, reading corners, or entryways.
Big style, no long-term commitment. Go for bold prints or textured neutrals mostly. Peel, stick, slay! Remove when it’s time to move on with new design. Try to apply to a single statement wall for max impact.
Bathrooms deserve luxury too in your apartment. Swap in a waffle-knit curtain, a marble-printed mat, and gold-tone accessories and voilà, its ready. Coordinated dispensers for your soaps and shampoos will make the space more visually aesthetic.
Textile trick is the ultimate instant transformation. Place a large neutral rug as a base, then layer a patterned or fluffy one on top. It adds depth, coziness, and cool factor. This will also save you from ugly rental flooring.