5 easy ways to make your rental flat look designer-level luxe

Suchismita Maity

Peel-and-stick backsplash

Instant kitchen upgrade alert! Use peel-and-stick tiles to fake a designer backsplash no grout, no damage, and just glam. You can use it behind your stoves, bathroom sinks, or coffee corners.

Plug-in wall sconces

Your lighting in flay will give instant luxe vibes. No hardwiring needed. Just opt for plug-in wall lights with sleek finishes (brass is chef’s kiss). Its best for use near bedside nooks, reading corners, or entryways.

Removable wallpaper or decals

Big style, no long-term commitment. Go for bold prints or textured neutrals mostly. Peel, stick, slay! Remove when it’s time to move on with new design. Try to apply to a single statement wall for max impact.

Swanky shower curtains

Bathrooms deserve luxury too in your apartment. Swap in a waffle-knit curtain, a marble-printed mat, and gold-tone accessories and voilà, its ready. Coordinated dispensers for your soaps and shampoos will make the space more visually aesthetic.

Layer rugs like a designer

Textile trick is the ultimate instant transformation. Place a large neutral rug as a base, then layer a patterned or fluffy one on top. It adds depth, coziness, and cool factor. This will also save you from ugly rental flooring.

