6 times Tamannaah Bhatia proved florals can be groundbreaking!

Ujjainee Roy
Tamannaah Bhatia picks black and white florals to add some edge to her white Nachiket Barve saree
Tamannaah channels new-age royalty in her organza and silk Torani saree featuring vivid florals
No one does cocktail slip dresses better than Roberto Cavalli! Tamannaah Bhatia wears a halterneck rose maxi dress from Cavalli's SS '24 line-up
Tamannaah wears an offbeat two-tone, Falguni Shane Peacock petal dress. The dress was a part of Peacock 2.0 Law Roach, a collaboration between Falguni Shane Peacock and celebrity stylist Law Roach
Want an edgier co-ord? Pick this Sheena Trehan co-ord which features a high-waisted floral jacquard skirt and a long jacket
Tamannaah wears the hand-embroidered ‘Chérie’ floral gown by Rahul Mishra which pushes the envelope on the floral memo