Why is lavender water your go-to option for beauty and home?

Subhadrika Sen
Make your skin look bright and fresh by using it as a toner.
Slight lavender water a day, keeps acnes, sunburns and rashes away.
Dab it with a cotton pad around your eyes and bid goodbye to dark circles and puffiness.
Use it as a mild antiseptic over wounds.
Insomniac or have trouble sleeping? Spray lavender water in your room or pillow and see yourself coping up with stress, anxiety and waking up feeling fresh.
Shine and Scent, get them both when you rinse your hair with lavender water.
Suffering from dandruff and scalp irritation? You know the answer!
Often used with diffuser to make your rooms smell naturally good.
Lavender Water acts as a pet-safe deodorizer that can be sprayed on their linens.