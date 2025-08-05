Newly opened restaurant in Mumbai re-imagines mid-day meal as an art of lunch

Subhadrika Sen
The interiors are minimalistic and warm – just like the essence of the menu itself.
Chef Mohit Singh mentions, “Japanese lunch has its own rhythm — gentler, more composed, and focused on clarity of flavour. It’s an invitation to pause, savour and experience the everyday soul of Japanese cuisine.”
The menu includes dishes like Wan Mono (soups), Agedashi Tofu, Katsu Fish Sando, Ramen, Bento Boxes and more.
Each dish is presented in the traditional moritsuke form drawing from the Japanese presentation through colour, texture and form.
Visit Otoki in Colaba to experience the Art of Lunch