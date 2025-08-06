Five stops for Saudi Arabia’s Dream of the Desert luxury train that starts from 2026

Subhadrika Sen
The journey kicks off at Riyadh. Check out the Masmak Fortress, National Museum, Diriyah, Wadi Nama and more before continuing further.
When it’s Saudi, it time for dates! Visit the paradise of dates at Al Qassim. The train makes a stop near the Buraidah Dates Market from where you need to grab a handful of these dry sweets.
Discover ancient rock art in this UNESCO World Heritage Site. The third stop is Hail, which proudly stands as an archaeological success story.
Change your idea about Saudi as you get to see the mauve landscape of lavender fields go by you at Al Jouf. You would also spot Olive Groves in this northern province.
The final stop Al Qurayyat near the Jordan border, was once the epicenter of trade and stands today as an amalgamation of culture and territorial distinction.