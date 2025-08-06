Sharmila Thakur and Haren Thakur’s Mumbai exhibition is all about cultural memory, nature, and authenticity

Subhadrika Sen
Curated by Dr. Alka Pande, the exhibition features the joint works of Sharmila Thakur and Haren Thakur.
Organised by Art Magnum and Gallery Time and Space, the exhibition is titled, A Display in Modernity.
The artworks explore the Santiniketan philosophy and practices shaped by observing the tribal and rural communities of Jharkhand.
While Sharmila Thakur works with paper pulp, plaster of Paris and enamel paint, Haren Thakur uses mixed media for his works.
Head over to Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai till August 11, 2025 between 11 am to 7 pm.