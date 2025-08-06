What is CCF tea that Shilpa Shetty swears by upon?

Dharitri Ganguly
What is CCF tea and how does it help?
CCF tea is nothing but a warm 'tea' made with coriander, cumin and fennel seeds. The early morning or post-meal drink is not just detoxifying but also refreshing. If you are struggling with maintaining a healthy lifestyle, or have just had a heavy, spicy meal, this magic drink can aid in digestion.
The cumin magic
Cumin seeds boiled in water aids in digestion, boosts metabolism, regulates blood sugar, reduce inflammation and might help with weight management as well. This cumin seeds water is also a good source of antioxidants and essential minerals, which eventually supports overall well-being
How does coriander infused water work?
Coriander seed infused water too works very similarly like cumin seeds water. These seeds are rich in antioxidants, essential oils, which help with bloating, flatulence and aids with digestion.
Fennel seeds add to the benefits
Fennel seeds water or saunf water, offers several health benefits, primarily related to digestion and overall well-being. It helps relieve bloating, gas, enhance digestion, prevent constipation. It is also said to offer benefits for hormonal balance, skin health, and even blood sugar regulation
When to consume CCF tea?
CCf tea can be consued daily for eight weeks to see the results. One can sip the magic drink after meals to ease digestion and help prevent bloating, or start your day with it on an empty stomach to gently boost your system.