Mumbai’s Japanese dining hotspot launches Dim Sum and Jain menus

Subhadrika Sen

This Andheri diner has just rolled out its new menus and you have to taste it to believe it.

Apart from hand-rolled delicate dim sums, cherish their no onion, garlic and root vegetables – Jain options.

Some standout options include Prawn Har Gau and Chicken and Coriander Dumpling.

The Jain options consists of dishes like Truffle & Edamame dumpling or the Spinach, corn & cream cheese dumpling.

Also, don’t forget to indulge in Yaki Soba and Yaki udon for a hearty meal.

Visit Kofuku in Andheri West, Mumbai between noon to midnight. Price for two (approx.): Rs 2500

