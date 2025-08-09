Four ways to manage personal waste while travelling

Subhadrika Sen
Use refillable toiletries. Mark each one according to its contents and take them along with you. This will reduce personal waste.
Make living out of pouches your thing! Keep them for packing and one for storing discarded trash, which you can later throw away when you spot a trash bin.
Check if you hotel or any nearby places have composting services which you can use to discard personal waste.
Carry multi-functional and re-usable items like soap bar for boday and hair or menstrual cups.