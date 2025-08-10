Mrunal Thakur's 4 best jewellery moments

Team Indulge

Mrunal styles a chic Anu Merton choker with her vibrant co-ord set; notice how the polki and coloured stones complements the wardrobe's vivid hue

Mrunal Thakur adds a pop of colour with her emerald and diamond hoops by Diamantina Fine Jewels which pairs well with her classic Gauri and Nainika dress

Need to look fresh on a lazy day? Take a page out of Mrunal's book and throw in a pair or gold hoops and dark lips!

Sometimes old school is the best solution! Mrunal pairs her stunning monotone Torani saree with a regal choker set by PMJ Jewels

