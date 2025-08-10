This Kolkaya event on Aug 11 pays tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj

Subhadrika Sen
Organised by Sadhna, Samarpan 2025 brings together Kathak gurus and acclaimed performers.
Curated by Subrata Pandit, the program will see familiar names like Molly Roy, Paramita Maitra, Luna Poddar, and Ashimbandhu Bhattacharya.
Duet performances by Sandip Sarkar and Bipasha Sen, Shahid Warsi and Shatabdi Bhattacharjee; and Rajeswari Singha Roy and Sangita Biswas are also lined up.
Live music will be played by musicians like Sunando Mukherjee (Sarod), Jaydeep Sinha (Vocal), Subir Thakur (Tabla) and more.
Samarpan 2025 is open to all and will take place at Gyan Mancha from 5:30 pm onwards.