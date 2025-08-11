6 familiar faces who exited WWE in 2025

Atreyee Poddar
Karrion Kross
Kross left WWE on 9 August after his contract expired. Known for his intense style and dark presence, he often worked alongside Scarlett Bordeaux. Fans expected more from his run, but the company chose not to renew.
Scarlett Bordeaux
Scarlett, both an on-screen and real-life partner to Karrion, also left on 9 August. She played a big role in his presentation, adding flair and character to his entrances and storylines.
Carlito
Carlito slowly became a fan favourite again after returning, mixing veteran skill with his sharp charisma. He left when his contract expired, just as he seemed to be regaining momentum.
Dakota Kai
Kai returned from injury last year and found her place in the women’s division. She was part of solid matches and storylines, but her contract expired, and the two sides did not continue.
Ashante 'Thee' Adonis
Adonis left in August. As a member of Hit Row, he brought energy and personality to his segments. His exit leaves a gap in the group’s chemistry.
Braun Strowman
A former Universal Champion, Strowman was released earlier in the year. His second stint had been steady, with strong crowd reactions and big-match moments, but WWE decided to part ways.