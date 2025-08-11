This group exhibition in New Delhi upholds the many facets of contemporary art

Subhadrika Sen
On display are paintings and sculptures made by contemporary artists, each with their own layers of thoughts and messages.
Titled Abhivyakti, the exhibition celebrates the dynamism and innovation in modern art.
Viewers will be able to engage with a range of styles, mediums and themes under one roof.
Participating artists include Anuradha Gupta, Dilraj Kaur, Gunjan Dwivedi, Roop Chand, Sujata Agarwal, Suresh Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Deepak Sharma, and Alka Singh Sengar.
Head over to Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat centre till August 14, 2025