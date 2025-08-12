Five places to celebrate Janmashtami 2025 beyond Mathura-Vrindavan

Subhadrika Sen
Dwarka, Gujarat, said to have been established by Lord Krishna celebrates the birth of the Lord with much grand and pomp at Dwarkadhish Temple.
You cannot miss out on the Dahi-Handi extravaganza during Janmashtami 2025 in pockets of Maharashtra, espeically Pune and Mumbai.
Udupi in Kerala will celebrate Janmashtami 2025 for 48 days with cultural performances, traditional rituals, and holy offerings at Sri Krishna Matha.
As a continuity of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Janmashtami is also celebrated with much joy.
Mayapur in West Bengal is the seat of the ISKCON Temple and thus becomes a prime spot to visit during Janmashtami.