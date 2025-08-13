4 ways to store cheese at home

Subhadrika Sen
Remove the plastic packaging
Remove the processed packaging to avoid plastic flavour and re-package the cheese with clean-fill, wax/ parchment/cheese paper to store it for a longer time.
Use the fridge!
Keep the cheese in the fridge to store it for up to a month.
Soft cheese can be stored in brine
Soft cheese can be stored in air-tight containers along with brine. Replace brine only if it is spoilt.
Always label
Always label type of cheese, purchase date and expiry date on cheese packet to use it before it gets spoilt.