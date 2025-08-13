Five night markets across the globe you cannot miss out on

Subhadrika Sen
Shilin night Market in Taiwan welcomes foodies to try their famous bubble tea, giant fried chicken and stinky tofu.
Set the retro mood right with Bangkok’s Rot Fai Market with its antiques, street food and heavenly bars.
You cannot come back from Seoul without visiting the Dongdaemun Night Market which is a haven for fashionistas.
Exploring London nightlife? Then check out the Street Feast, perfectly suitable for late-night food and drinks with live music.
From snake charmers to gnawa drummers, Marrakech night Market in Morocco is a cultural treat that should not be missed.
Come Ramadan and Mumbai’s Mohammed Ali Road Night Market springs to action with its traditional local food and cultural attractions.