Independence Day 2025: 5 ISRO achievements that put India on the space map

Independence Day is a day to look back, but also to look around. India has changed in ways that would have been hard to picture in 1947. On 15 August 1969, another story quietly began, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was set up.

The country had no rockets of its own, no satellites to speak of, just a few scientists with big plans. More than fifty years later, India has sent missions to the Moon and Mars, built its own navigation system, and launched hundreds of satellites. Here are five milestones that made that happen.