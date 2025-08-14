4 beauty treatments you should bookmark for the festive season

Suchismita Maity
Start with a hydrating facial that deeply nourishes your skin, revives its natural radiance, and gives you that lit-from-within glow just in time for the celebrations.
Treat your hair to a luxurious spa session that repairs damage, restores shine, and ensures your locks look picture-perfect in every festive selfie.
Indulge in a professional manicure and pedicure to keep your nails polished and hands-and-feet soft, adding a touch of elegance to your festive look.
Try a gentle body exfoliation treatment that buffs away dead skin cells, leaving your skin silky-smooth and ready for your favorite festive outfits.