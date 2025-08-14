Coolie star Rajinikanth's 5 unforgettable movies

Team Indulge
Moondru Mugam (1982)
What is better than one Rajnikanth? The answer is: three! In this action-drama Tamil-language film, Rajnikanth plays an angry police officer, Alex Pandiyan and his twin sons Arun and John. The A. Jagannathan-directed film was a blockbuster and eventually got a Hindi remake,
Thalapathi (1991)
This Tamil film revealed Rajnikanth’s skilled acting that is layered and versatile. Directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, Rajnikanth played Surya and starred alongside Mammootty in this contemporary retelling of the friendship between Mahabharata’s Karna and Duryodhana.
Baashha (1995)
A true cult classic, Rajnikanth plays Manickam in the Tamil movie, who is an honest auto-rickshaw driver. This Suresh Krissna directed gangster-action film offers mystery as Manickam has a past that he has left behind. However, when the situation requires, he unleashes the fearful don in him to protect his family.
Enthiran (2010)
This film offers not one but two doses of magic by Rajnikanth as he appears in dual roles as Dr. Vaseegaran, a scientist, and Chitti, a humanoid robot in this unique Tamil sci-fi film. The movie, a major box office hit, was directed by Shankar and became one of the highest-grossing films in India at the time.
Kaala (2018)
In this film, Rajnikanth played Karikaalan, who is a gangster based in Dharavi dedicated to protecting its Tamil population. A powerful and layered Tamil political drama, this was directed by Pa. Ranjith and had a powerful commentary on the oppressed people and the rights that are taken away from them.