Eight cake decorating tips to elevate the look of your sweet havens

Subhadrika Sen
Fruit on the cake: Simple, elegant and cost-effective! Grab the most colourful fruits from your bowl and place them sliced up on the cake. Dust with powdered sugar for an added effect.
Drip it down: Use a ganache (ideally chocolate) and pipe it down to create the dripping effect. Go thick or thin on the lines as you like.
Texture games: Go minimal and add textures to your frostings with a spoon or a spatula.
Sweet paradise: Amp up your cake with chocolates, macarons, marshmallows, candies in a cluster. Works well for birthday cakes!
Shining glory: Make your cake glitter and shine all the way by dusting edible glitters or placing gold or silver shiny foils for a 3-D look.
Personal wins the heart: Go with persoanlised versions of cake toppings by adding photographs or miniature fondant carvings which elevate the meaning the cake.
Floral aura: Add edible flowers or real ones (but don’t eat them) by placing a bunch or a single bloom on the top or the side of the cake to give it an aesthetic appeal.
Go green: For plain bakes or loaves, a sprig or rosemary, thyme or mint can do wonders with the aroma, a pop of colour and the taste.