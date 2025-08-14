Five substitutes for eggs while baking cakes

Subhadrika Sen
Egg acts as a binder when you bake cake, providing structure, moisture and richness to its texture. But you can go eggless with these substitutes!
To add moisture and density to the cake, take ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce as a per-egg substitute.
For richer cakes and breads, add ¼ cup of mashed banana per egg to add a distinct sweet flavour and moisture.
Yoghurt and buttermilk also makes the cake tender and moist. Per egg you need ¼ cup of either.
To make plain cakes which are fluffy and light take 1 tbsp vinegar and 1 tsp baking soda.
If you want flavourless but textural density, then ¼ cup of blended silken tofu will do the trick.