Your five-step guide to making sushi at home

Subhadrika Sen
Rinse the sushi rice (short grained) and cook it well.
Prepare seasoning with rice vinegar, sugar and salt over heat. Mix it with the rice and let it cool to room temperature.
Place nori on the bamboo mat. With wet or lightly greased hands spread the rice over the nori sheet, add fillings like raw tuna or salmon, cooked crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and carrots.
Roll the mat tightly. Once you attain the shape cut it into 6-8 rolls with wet knife.
Arrange the rolls on a plate and serve with soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi sides.