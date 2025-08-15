Do you know about Bhutan’s famous Butter tea?

Subhadrika Sen
Called Suja, Bhutanese butter tea is a local delicacy ingrained in their cultural fabric and hospitality.
Made with fermented or black tea, salt, butter from yak milk and water, it is savoury and flavourful.
Unlike regular tea where the ingredients are mixed, yak butter and salt are churned with strained black tea to reach a thick and smooth consistency.
Butter tea is salty, buttery, creamy and lightly oily.
While butter provides the body with the necessary fats, salt helps in hydration.
Po Cha in Tibet and Gur cha in Nepal also have similar make.
Butter tea is part of local life. From being offered to guests to being regular part of religious ceremonies, festival and other rituals, it makes its presence felt everywhere.