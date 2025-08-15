Sholay hits 50: 5 facts about Ramanagara hills

Subhadrika Sen
The iconic hideout of Gabbar Singh is known as Sholay Hills and a you can pursue a short trek to explore it.
This shooting spot of Sholay is home to several devotional sites like the Ramadevara Betta temple.
Part of the terrain is host to endangered species like Egyptian vultures and long-billed vultures, under the Ramanagara Vulture Sanctuary.
Known for its sericulture practice, the Ramanagara hills are home to silk sarees.
Ramanagara is around 50 kms from Bengaluru and can be reached via daily plying trains, making it a weekend hotspot.