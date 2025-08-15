Six steps for the best marshmallow roast

Subhadrika Sen
Choose standard size marshmallow as they roast evenly.
The roasting skewer should be made of metal or wood, 2 feet long and a pointed end.
Choose glowing embers or steady flames to roast your marshmallows.
Place your marshmallow skewers 6-8 inches above or beside the flames and begin rotating it for 2-4 minutes for roasting it evenly.
Choose your roast – light brown means slightly crispy and gooey inside; deep golden gives off a caramelised flavour while black is for those who like to be more adventurous.
Eat out of the skewer after it has cooled a bit or sandwich it between biscuits and a layer of chocolate.