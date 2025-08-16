Five lifestyle habits that can keep obesity in check

Udisha
A balanced diet with macro-nutrients (proteins, carbohydrates, and fats) and micro-nutrients (vitamins and minerals). And remember, processed foods are your enemy!
Adequate physical activity is mandatory. Even if you can't hit the gym or do strength training, make sure to include brisk walking in your daily routine.
You must sleep for 7-9 hours and of course– be early to bed and early to rise. Bad sleep schedules can mess up your hormones and make you gain weight.
Chronic stress causes severe hormonal imbalances which leads to unwanted weight gain. Prioritise your mental health and find healthy ways to handle stress such as yoga.
Stress eating and overeating contribute majorly to obesity. The right amount of food portions can allow you to eat all your favourite food and remain healthy.